Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 4,579 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.3% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.68 on Friday, reaching $148.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,625,926. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.37. The stock has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

