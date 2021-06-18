Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,559,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,846 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $165,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 292.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

