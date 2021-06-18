Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $22.34 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $55.80. 349,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,662,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

