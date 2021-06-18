Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.30. ASGN posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in ASGN by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 121,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.51. 6,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.18. ASGN has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $110.52.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

