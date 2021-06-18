Pacific Global Investment Management CO Buys 945 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,725 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $76.24. 390,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,547,257. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

