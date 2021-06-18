$294.34 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post sales of $294.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $196.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. 71,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,638. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

