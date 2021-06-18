JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives GBX 955 Average Target Price from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($12.48).

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 904.40 ($11.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 916.79. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

