Fayez Sarofim & Co Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 37.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $67.48. 449,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,855,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.