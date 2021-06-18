Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $39.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. 63,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,444. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 86.39%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

