Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of POAI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15. Predictive Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $50.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.93.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 2,039.09%.
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
