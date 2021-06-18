Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of POAI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15. Predictive Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $50.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 2,039.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

