PIN Price Up 72.1% Over Last Week (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIN has traded up 72.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00057841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00135144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00180334 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.49 or 0.00874308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,591.23 or 0.99899949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

