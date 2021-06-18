Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,450,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 13th total of 15,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,845,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 1,398,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 1,375,955 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

