ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.90.

ASML stock traded down $25.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $673.03. 73,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,674. ASML has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $710.97. The firm has a market cap of $282.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ASML by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ASML by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

