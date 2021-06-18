LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LNSPF stock remained flat at $$3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

