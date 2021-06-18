Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 57,855 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $75,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Aptiv by 12,680.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 145.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 537.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $622,462,000 after buying an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,886 shares of company stock worth $1,853,816 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.74. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $73.36 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

