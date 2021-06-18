Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $59,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 60,993.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.2% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

