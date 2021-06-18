Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,064,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of Citigroup Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $592,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.67. 392,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,137,716. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.