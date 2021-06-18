Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. 46,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.