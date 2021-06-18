Prospector Partners LLC Sells 50,650 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,650 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC traded down $3.02 on Friday, reaching $179.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

