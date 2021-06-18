MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

MEGEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

MEGEF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. 474,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,858. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12. MEG Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.91.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

