Oddz (ODDZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oddz has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00057656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00134504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00180117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.46 or 0.00870748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,539.06 or 1.00321814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

