International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,558,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,273,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $2,511,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.60. The company had a trading volume of 263,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,162. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

