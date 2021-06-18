Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.42). Nevro reported earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVRO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.90.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Nevro by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

Nevro stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.59. 7,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro has a 12-month low of $111.87 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

