McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 534.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,158 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 360,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $77,311,000 after purchasing an additional 121,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.36.

Shares of MCD traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,468. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

