Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,795. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

