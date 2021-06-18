Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expands By 26.9%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 262,800 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 13th total of 207,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Shares of FMAO stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.82. 1,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,964. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $244.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

