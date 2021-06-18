iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 13th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,764,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of ESGE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.38. 52,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,042. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,265 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,613,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 666.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 204,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 177,904 shares during the last quarter.

