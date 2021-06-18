Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

SPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £103.59 ($135.33).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPX traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, reaching £132.60 ($173.24). 182,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,452. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 9,664 ($126.26) and a 1 year high of £136.55 ($178.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.78 billion and a PE ratio of 56.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of £321.19.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.