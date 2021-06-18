iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.98. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $69.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.626 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.