iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.98. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $69.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.626 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

