International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of International Personal Finance to a speculative buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

LON:IPF traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 138.60 ($1.81). 191,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.80. International Personal Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.58 ($1.93). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.62. The stock has a market cap of £310.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.80.

In other news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55). Also, insider Justin Lockwood sold 23,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total value of £30,838.71 ($40,290.97). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,596,809.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

