Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,382,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 229,603 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,288,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.71. The stock had a trading volume of 63,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

