Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,908 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $18,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 33.8% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1,923.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 35.8% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.2% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.61. 78,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,297. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.08. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

