Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $774.00 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $7.86 or 0.00022240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $774.00 million and approximately $194.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,493,631 coins and its circulating supply is 98,459,828 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

