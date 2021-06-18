Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $373.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report $373.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $396.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.70 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $328.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTW. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of The Manitowoc stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. 7,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.46. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 566,985 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after purchasing an additional 216,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $26,092,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 546,146 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

