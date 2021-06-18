Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 16,351 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,001 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,351 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.81. 157,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,662,602. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

