Citigroup Inc. Acquires 998,443 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 109.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $93,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,720 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. 381,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,194,718. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of -145.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.