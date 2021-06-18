Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $100,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 157,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,554,000 after acquiring an additional 754,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.12. The company had a trading volume of 48,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,770. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

