iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Lowered by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.36. 1,335,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,984,012. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.