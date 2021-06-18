New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 477,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

Several analysts have commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 130,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 55,831 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.