Short Interest in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Drops By 24.7%

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the May 13th total of 328,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGA stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $9.10. 3,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,552. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $17.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.18.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

