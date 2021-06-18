Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Down 23.9% in May

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 13th total of 538,300 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KBNT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,972. The company has a market cap of $72.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69. Kubient has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $16.26.

Get Kubient alerts:

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 66.68% and a negative net margin of 443.44%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBNT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kubient during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Kubient during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Kubient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Kubient during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kubient by 38.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Kubient from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.