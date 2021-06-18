Pacific Global Investment Management CO Cuts Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for 1.5% of Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management CO owned 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $4,266,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $1,156,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 284 shares of company stock worth $455,765 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE TPL traded up $24.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,534.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,481. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,558.91.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

