Prospector Partners LLC Has $23.11 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Alleghany makes up approximately 3.0% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Alleghany worth $23,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,954,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE:Y traded down $10.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $668.20. 2,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,051. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $460.58 and a 1-year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.