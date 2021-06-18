megaBONK Hits Market Capitalization of $279,893.81 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. megaBONK has a market cap of $279,893.81 and $8,602.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, megaBONK has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.00721957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00042762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00082648 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

