-$0.05 EPS Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). BioLife Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

BLFS stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,013. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 213,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,089,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,152,080.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,428 shares of company stock worth $9,678,604. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,684,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

