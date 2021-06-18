Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 283,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,203 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 721,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,749,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.