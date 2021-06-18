ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 807.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,182,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $532.24. 38,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $385.50 and a one year high of $598.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $498.50. The company has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 707.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $17,027,385 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

