Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toro by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after buying an additional 498,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Toro by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,852,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $167,888.73. Insiders have sold a total of 16,408 shares of company stock worth $1,686,762 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Toro stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,387. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

