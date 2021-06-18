AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.43. The stock had a trading volume of 198,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,558. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

