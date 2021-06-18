Pacific Global Investment Management CO Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.72. The company had a trading volume of 54,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,848. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.16. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

